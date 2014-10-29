JERUSALEM Oct 29 Bank Leumi, Israel's second
largest lender, said on Wednesday it has been in contact with
New York state's financial regulator regarding a tax
investigation and that a final settlement into the U.S. probe
could be much higher than earlier estimated.
Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities
for months over the possible tax evasion by the bank's American
clients and has said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million
shekels ($254 million) to the U.S. Justice Department.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi now
said it was also in touch with the New York Department of
Financial Services in an effort to reach a possible settlement.
"At this stage, the expected amount of the expense caused to
the group cannot be estimated and there is a possibility that
the final amount of the expense for ending the investigations
with all the American authorities will be significantly higher
than the amount included in the (previous quarterly) financial
reports," the bank said.
(1 US dollar = 3.7410 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)