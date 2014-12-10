* Leumi has provisioned more than 1.4 bln shekels for
settlement
* Leumi legal advisor: 200 more banks to be investigated by
U.S.
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Dec 10 Leumi, Israel's
second largest bank, expects to pay 1.4 billion shekels ($355
million) to settle a U.S. investigation into whether it helped
American clients evade taxes, mainly through its private bank in
Switzerland.
The process is expected to be completed by the middle of
January 2015, if not by the end of this year, Leumi's legal
adviser Hanan Friedman told parliament's economics committee on
Wednesday, according to a statement from the committee.
A source told Reuters last week that Leumi would likely pay
$270 million to the U.S. government and another $130 million to
New York State's Department of Financial Services (DFS), which
regulates certain banks in the state.
"The bank's management believes, after testing all
scenarios, that it is correct to reach a settlement with the
authorities, just like the world's largest banks did," Friedman
said. "Our job is to reach a deal that is the best for Bank
Leumi, and the best is the least expensive and fastest."
He noted that 100 banks have been investigated so far and
another 200 are expected to be probed.
Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months
and has already set aside more than 1.4 billion shekels to
settle with the U.S. Justice Department and New York DFS.
"After the (Leumi) investigation is completed, we will
examine ... the responsibility of the bank's managers," David
Zaken, Israel's banking regulator, told the panel.
Financial daily Calcalist reported on Wednesday that as part
of the final settlement Leumi's U.S. activities will be
supervised by U.S. regulators. The bank has started the process
of transferring client assets in its Swiss private banking
business to Julius Baer.
U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks
to evade taxes have largely focused on banks in Switzerland, but
banks in other countries are also under scrutiny.
The investigation of Israeli banks started in 2011, two
years after Swiss bank UBS was fined $780 million and
had to hand over client data to the United States. In May,
Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in
penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, and
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the fourth largest, are also being
investigated.
($1 = 3.9464 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen;
editing by David Clarke)