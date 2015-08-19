JERUSALEM Aug 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a more than doubling of
second-quarter profit after the year earlier period was hurt by
a large provision to cover a U.S. tax investigation.
Leumi said on Wednesday it earned quarterly net profit of
518 million shekels ($135 million), up from 229 million a year
ago but below a forecast of 552 million shekels in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Net interest income rose 5 percent to 2 billion shekels,
although non-interest income fell 22 percent. It had expenses in
respect of credit losses of 12 million shekels versus recoveries
of 16 million a year ago.
Overall expenses fell 17 percent to 2.16 billion shekels.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.52 percent
at the end of June versus 9.11 percent a year earlier.
In the second quarter of 2014, Leumi had set aside 460
million shekels for an eventual settlement with U.S. authorities
regarding a U.S. tax probe. Its profit was 765 million shekels
without the provision.
($1 = 3.8473 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)