JERUSALEM May 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit that
fell short of expectations due in part to a one-time increase in
tax expenses.
Leumi on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit
of 459 million shekels ($119 million), compared with a 1.18
billion a year earlier, which had been boosted when the bank
sold off sizeable stakes in two Israeli companies.
Quarterly profit was below expectations of 531 million
shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income rose to 1.66 billion shekels from 1.52
billion, while the bank had credit recoveries of 123 million
shekels versus a credit loss expense of 81 million a year
earlier.
Leumi's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
in Basel III terms rose to 9.96 percent at the end of March from
9.58 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8511 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)