TEL AVIV, March 31 Bank Leumi, Israel's second largest lender, swung to a surprise loss in the fourth quarter due to one-off items and higher expenses for credit losses.

After reducing its workforce by 1,000 employees over the three years to the end of 2014, the bank said on Tuesday it will implement another three-year efficiency plan to cut another 1,000 positions by the end of 2017.

Leumi swung to a net loss of 111 million shekels ($27.9 million) in the quarter from a net profit of 356 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 15.6 million shekel profit.

However, Leumi warned last month it would not report a profit in the quarter, partly because of one-off charges such as increased pension costs and regulatory demands.

A deduction taken by conglomerate Israel Corp, in which Leumi holds 18 percent, also hurt the bank's bottom line.

In the fourth quarter, Leumi's net interest income fell 0.4 percent to 1.802 billion shekels, while expenses in respect of credit losses jumped to 483 million shekels from 155 million.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.21 percent from 9.09 percent at the end of 2013. ($1 = 3.9743 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by David Clarke)