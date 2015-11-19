TEL AVIV Nov 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 10.7
percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by
non-interest income and lower expenses.
Leumi said on Thursday it earned quarterly net profit of
704 million shekels ($181 million), up from 636 million a year
ago and above a forecast of 613 million shekels in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Net interest income fell 1.3 percent to 1.875 billion
shekels, while non-interest income rose 5.4 percent. It had
expenses in respect of credit losses of 73 million shekels
versus 56 million a year ago.
Operating expenses fell 14.6 percent to 2.1 billion shekels.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.3 percent
at the end of September from 9.09 percent at the end of
December.
($1 = 3.8849 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)