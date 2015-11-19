(Refiles to clarify in para 8 that Barclays is neutral on sector, overweight on Leumi)

* Net profit 704 mln shekels vs 613 mln forecast

* To launch digital banking platform in 2016

* Shares up 0.5 pct in Tel Aviv

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 10.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by non-interest income and lower expenses.

Leumi said on Thursday it earned quarterly net profit of 704 million shekels ($181 million), up from 636 million a year ago and above a forecast of 613 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner attributed the beat to lower-than-expected credit loss provisions and costs.

Net interest income fell 1.3 percent to 1.875 billion shekels, while non-interest income rose 5.4 percent. It had expenses in respect of credit losses of 73 million shekels versus 56 million a year ago.

Operating expenses fell 14.6 percent to 2.1 billion shekels.

Leumi shares were up 0.5 percent at 14.65 shekels in afternoon trade, in line with the Tel Aviv blue chip index.

Leumi shares have underperformed since August, which Rosner attributed to concerns regarding a government committee seeking to increase competition in the banking sector. One measure the committee is expected to recommend is that the larger banks divest credit card subsidiaries.

"However, we view this risk as largely priced-in and remind that credit cards account for less than 10 percent of Leumi's net profits," said Rosner, who is "neutral" on the banking sector and rates Leumi shares "overweight".

Its core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.3 percent at the end of September from 9.09 percent at the end of December.

Earlier this week Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, posted net profit of 802 million shekels, up from 718 million earlier and also beating forecasts.

Both Hapoalim and Leumi have been shifting their focus away from large corporate clients and towards retail, small businesses and middle market clients.

Leumi's credit to households was up 8.8 percent over a year earlier while credit to small businesses increased 5.8 percent.

The bank also said it is in advanced stages of building the infrastructure for a digital banking platform, which will be launched in 2016.

Israel Discount Bank, the third biggest lender, missed analysts' forecast as its profit fell 18 percent to 168 million shekels. ($1 = 3.8849 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)