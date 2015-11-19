(Refiles to clarify in para 8 that Barclays is neutral on
sector, overweight on Leumi)
* Net profit 704 mln shekels vs 613 mln forecast
* To launch digital banking platform in 2016
* Shares up 0.5 pct in Tel Aviv
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 10.7
percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by
non-interest income and lower expenses.
Leumi said on Thursday it earned quarterly net profit of
704 million shekels ($181 million), up from 636 million a year
ago and above a forecast of 613 million shekels in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner attributed the beat to
lower-than-expected credit loss provisions and costs.
Net interest income fell 1.3 percent to 1.875 billion
shekels, while non-interest income rose 5.4 percent. It had
expenses in respect of credit losses of 73 million shekels
versus 56 million a year ago.
Operating expenses fell 14.6 percent to 2.1 billion shekels.
Leumi shares were up 0.5 percent at 14.65 shekels in
afternoon trade, in line with the Tel Aviv blue chip index.
Leumi shares have underperformed since August, which Rosner
attributed to concerns regarding a government committee seeking
to increase competition in the banking sector. One measure the
committee is expected to recommend is that the larger banks
divest credit card subsidiaries.
"However, we view this risk as largely priced-in and remind
that credit cards account for less than 10 percent of Leumi's
net profits," said Rosner, who is "neutral" on the banking
sector and rates Leumi shares "overweight".
Its core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose
to 9.3 percent at the end of September from 9.09 percent at the
end of December.
Earlier this week Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank,
posted net profit of 802 million shekels, up from 718 million
earlier and also beating forecasts.
Both Hapoalim and Leumi have been shifting their focus away
from large corporate clients and towards retail, small
businesses and middle market clients.
Leumi's credit to households was up 8.8 percent over a year
earlier while credit to small businesses increased 5.8 percent.
The bank also said it is in advanced stages of building the
infrastructure for a digital banking platform, which will be
launched in 2016.
Israel Discount Bank, the third biggest lender,
missed analysts' forecast as its profit fell 18 percent to 168
million shekels.
($1 = 3.8849 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)