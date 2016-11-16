BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
TEL AVIV Nov 16 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter profit that beat expectations due to higher interest income and lower operating expenses.
Leumi said on Wednesday it earned quarterly net profit of 919 million shekels ($239 million), up from 704 million a year ago and above a forecast of 708 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income rose 5.1 percent to 1.97 billion shekels. It had credit loss expenses of 106 million shekels versus 73 million a year ago.
Operating expenses fell 7.8 percent due to lower salary cost and an insurance reimbursement related to an agreement signed with U.S. authorities regarding U.S. customers.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.86 percent from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8381 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.