TEL AVIV Nov 16 Israel's Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter profit that beat expectations as it recouped from insurers some of the fine it paid U.S. authorities in a tax investigation.

Israel's second-largest lender Leumi paid $400 million in fines in late 2014 to settle two investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes.

An insurance reimbursement worth 235 million shekels relating to the fine, together with a 5.1 percent rise in net interest income helped the bank increase its third-quarter net profit to 919 million shekels ($239 million) from 704 million a year ago -- topping a forecast of 708 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank, which has been cutting costs, said 695 employees, or 6 percent, of its Israel-based workforce have signed an early retirement agreement and are expected to leave by the end of the year. In the next five years, another 640 employees are expected to leave through natural retirement.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Leumi "outperform", said it was his top pick among Israeli banks.

"Leumi has outperformed Israeli banks peers since the beginning of the year," he said, pointing to a 15 percent gain in Leumi shares versus 11.8 percent for the industry.

"We continue to believe that management is delivering strong execution and we expect the relative outperformance to continue."

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.86 percent from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8381 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Louise Heavens)