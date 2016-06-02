JERUSALEM, June 2 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, said on Thursday it approved a plan for about 700 workers to retire early this year as part of a multi-year efficiency plan that will boost its capital adequacy ratios.

The early retirement programme - in which workers will receive increased compensation or an early pension, as well as a bonus - will cost the bank about 550 million shekels ($144 million) and be recorded as a loss for the second quarter, Leumi said.

As a result, the bank said it would enjoy relief from capital adequacy requirements from Israel's banking regulator in the amount of 550 million shekels over five years.

Leumi said that in 2017 it will examine the success of the programme - which received approval from the Bank of Israel's supervisor of banks - and depending on the results, it could expand the programme.

Leumi's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel III terms rose to 9.96 percent at the end of March from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015.

The bank must meet a minimum ratio of 10.3 percent by the start of 2017.

($1 = 3.8471 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)