TEL AVIV, June 17 Bank Leumi said on Wednesday its subsidiary Leumi Partners agreed to sell its entire 18.9 percent holding in a limited partnership that invested in the trans-Israel toll highway for 351 million shekels ($91.5 million).

Leumi Partners agreed to sell the stake to a number of buyers, who will pay an additional 4.3 million shekels if certain conditions are met, Israel's second-biggest bank said in a statement.

Leumi Partners will book a pre-tax gain of 100 million shekels upon completion of the sale.

Bank Leumi has been seeking to sell off non-financial holdings. In February it sold a 6.9 percent stake in the Israel Corp conglomerate. ($1 = 3.8349 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)