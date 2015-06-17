TEL AVIV, June 17 Bank Leumi said on
Wednesday its subsidiary Leumi Partners agreed to sell its
entire 18.9 percent holding in a limited partnership that
invested in the trans-Israel toll highway for 351 million
shekels ($91.5 million).
Leumi Partners agreed to sell the stake to a number of
buyers, who will pay an additional 4.3 million shekels if
certain conditions are met, Israel's second-biggest bank said in
a statement.
Leumi Partners will book a pre-tax gain of 100 million
shekels upon completion of the sale.
Bank Leumi has been seeking to sell off non-financial
holdings. In February it sold a 6.9 percent stake in the Israel
Corp conglomerate.
($1 = 3.8349 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)