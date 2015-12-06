JERUSALEM Dec 6 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, said on Sunday its wholly owned U.S. unit had sold the rights to two buildings in New York for $109 million.

Leumi said it will record a profit of $53 million, or 207 million shekels, in the fourth quarter from the transactions by Bank Leumi USA. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)