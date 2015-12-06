BRIEF-Ithaca Energy sees Q1 production to average about 9,200 boepd
* Says production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to average approximately 9,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM Dec 6 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, said on Sunday its wholly owned U.S. unit had sold the rights to two buildings in New York for $109 million.
Leumi said it will record a profit of $53 million, or 207 million shekels, in the fourth quarter from the transactions by Bank Leumi USA. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to average approximately 9,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, March 23 London copper crept higher on Thursday, edging away from two-week lows hit the previous session as broader investor sentiment revived, while disruptions piled up in the zinc market.