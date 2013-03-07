MUMBAI, March 7 The Reserve Bank of India said
it would publish clarifications related to the recently released
final rules on bank licences on its website as it had received
several queries from applicants seeking more details.
"Considering that the clarifications sought would be of
wider interest and use for all intending applicants, the Reserve
Bank has decided to post the clarifications on its website. The
identity of those who raise queries would be kept confidential,"
the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank asked applicants to send the queries by
April 10.
The RBI on Feb. 22 announced rules that would allow any type
of company to apply for a banking licence, paving the way for
India's first new banks since the formation of Yes Bank
in 2004.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)