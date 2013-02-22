MUMBAI Feb 22 India's central bank released final guidelines for issuing new bank licenses on Friday, paving the way for corporate houses to enter the banking sector.

The central bank said it will allow applications for new bank licenses until July 1, 2013, and in its statement did not exclude companies from any specific industry from applying for a new bank licence. In draft rules issued in 2011, the central bank had excluded companies in the property and brokerage industries from applying for new bank licences.

No new Indian bank has been formed since Yes Bank in 2004. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Tony Munroe)