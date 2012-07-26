LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Nomura research analysts have calculated that changes to European bank liquidity rules could add up to EUR150bn to demand for prime Triple A European ABS.

The calculation is based on the shortfall of liquid assets that the EBA says European banks will face trying to meet the requirements of the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive. This is expected to be EUR1trn, based on implementing the rules in 2015 and assuming banks have limited success tailoring balance sheets to meet the rules.

The relevant passage on liquidity says that banks need more than enough high quality liquidity assets to withstand a 30-day liquidity crisis where funding cannot be rolled, some funding is pulled entirely, and certain forms of credit lines are extended.

These liquid assets will largely consist of government bonds, but up to 40% can be made up of Level 2 assets - covered bonds, corporate bonds, and certain other debt forms including lower-rated sovereigns. Structured finance bankers have been arguing that ABS should be included since the draft liquidity rules were first published by the Basel Committee in late 2010.

The EBA has said it will observe market liquidity for assets ahead of the introduction of the rules in 2015, monitoring high quality RMBS, equities and gold to see whether these assets should be included.

Nomura said Level 2 assets could make up EUR350bn-EUR465bn of the shortfall in the system, with ABS filling in between EUR50bn and EUR150bn of that figure, depending how large the haircut was to the value of ABS in the buffer and whether issuers switched back to ABS from covered bonds.

"In the event that they are included, the overall shortfall banks face is sufficiently large for us to expect the boost to demand would be very large relative to issuance levels," says the note, published on Thursday.

"Given the diminished need for issuers to come to market over the next 6-8 months, any favourable change with respect to the LCR calculation could tighten spreads significantly as well." (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)