BRIEF-Guangdong Highsun Group plans commercial factoring unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Guangzhou city with registered capital of 50 million yuan
MUMBAI May 31 Credit to industry grew at a slower pace in April, compared with the same period in the previous year, while advances to agriculture grew faster, data from the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday showed.
Credit to industry rose by 19.5 percent during the month, slower than 25.9 percent in the previous year-ago period, while loans to agriculture increased by 14.6 percent, compared with 12 percent growth.
Credit to the services sector also grew at a slower 15.8 percent in April, compared with a 24.1 percent growth in the previous year.
Advances growth to non-bank finance companies slowed to 36.2 percent from 55.7 percent and the commercial real estate sector to 5.8 percent from 21.9 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned commercial factoring unit in Guangzhou city with registered capital of 50 million yuan
LONDON, Feb 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was challenged by lawmakers on Tuesday over the central bank's decision to alter a fundamental assumption that helps it to justify keeping interest rates at a record low.
ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the country's economy was in a "bad way" and the fiscal deficit for 2016 was 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis.