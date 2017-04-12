BRIEF-German Startups Group sells stakeholding, realises capital gains
JAKARTA, April 12 Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, expects its provisions to sharply drop to 16-18 trillion rupiah ($1.2-1.4 billion) this year as it steps up restructuring and asset sales, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
Its provisions stood at 24.6 trillion rupiah at the end of 2016, more than double the 12.0 trillion a year earlier.
Mandiri also sees its gross non-performing loans dropping to 3 percent of total loans this year from 4 percent at the end of 2016, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said in an interview.
The state-controlled bank saw inflows of almost 30 trillion rupiah ($2.3 billion) from Indonesia's tax amnesty scheme, Wirjoatmodjo said, adding that some of the funds are being converted into assets such as bonds.
Mandiri reported a 32 percent fall in 2016 net profit to its lowest in five years.
($1 = 13,274.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Jason Neely)
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. rate hike overnight, while shares in China slid on persistent fears that economic growth will soon start to cool.