JAKARTA Feb 12 Indonesia's largest bank by
assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, is planning to seek about
$800 million wholesale funding this year after parliament
rejected a government capital injection proposal, its chief
finance officer said on Thursday.
The funding plan has been included in Bank Mandiri's 2015
budget, chief finance officer Pahala Mansury said. The bank may
issue bonds or tap the capital market.
"We are still reviewing whether we need funds from the
capital market and in what form," Mansury said.
Indonesian parliament's budget body rejected the
government's plan to inject 5.6 trillion rupiah ($436.65
million) in capital into the state-controlled lender.
On Wednesday the bank reported a 9 percent increase in
profit for 2014 to 19.87 trillion rupiah.
($1 = 12,825.0000 rupiah)
