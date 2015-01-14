JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, may raise up to 5.9 trillion rupiah ($467.81 million) through a rights issue in the next six months, Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.

State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday Indonesia will increase the capital of state-owned Bank Mandiri by 9 trillion rupiah partly to fund the country's infrastructure expansion.

In addition to the rights issue the government will inject 3.4 trillion rupiah into the bank, she said. She did not disclose a timeframe and said it will be subject to the parliament's approval. ($1 = 12612.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Louise Heavens)