JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by
assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, may raise up to 5.9
trillion rupiah ($467.81 million) through a rights issue in the
next six months, Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on
Wednesday.
State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday
Indonesia will increase the capital of state-owned Bank Mandiri
by 9 trillion rupiah partly to fund the country's infrastructure
expansion.
In addition to the rights issue the government will inject
3.4 trillion rupiah into the bank, she said. She did not
disclose a timeframe and said it will be subject to the
parliament's approval.
($1 = 12612.00 rupiah)
