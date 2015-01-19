(Corrects the rights issue to 9 trillion rupiah from 5.6 trillion rupiah, and the government's investment to 5.6 trillion rupiah from 3.4 trillion rupiah in the second and third paragraphs)

JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, may raise up to 5.9 trillion rupiah ($467.81 million) through a rights issue in the next six months, Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.

State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday that Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Mandiri Tbk will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million) through a rights issue.

Of that total, the government will subscribe to 5.6 trillion rupiah worth of Mandiri shares, Soemarno said, subject to parliament's approval. She did not disclose a timeframe. ($1 = 12612.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Louise Heavens)