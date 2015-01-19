(Corrects the rights issue to 9 trillion rupiah from 5.6
trillion rupiah, and the government's investment to 5.6 trillion
rupiah from 3.4 trillion rupiah in the second and third
paragraphs)
JAKARTA Jan 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by
assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, may raise up to 5.9
trillion rupiah ($467.81 million) through a rights issue in the
next six months, Chief Executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on
Wednesday.
State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Monday that
Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Mandiri Tbk will
increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million)
through a rights issue.
Of that total, the government will subscribe to 5.6 trillion
rupiah worth of Mandiri shares, Soemarno said, subject to
parliament's approval. She did not disclose a timeframe.
($1 = 12612.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Louise Heavens)