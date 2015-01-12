BANDUNG Jan 12 Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank
Mandiri Tbk will increase its capital by 9 trillion
rupiah ($714.6 million), state enterprises minister Rini
Soemarno said on Monday.
Bank Mandiri will raise 5.6 trillion rupiah through a rights
issue and the government will inject 3.4 trillion rupiah into
Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, Soemarno said. This will be
subject to the parliament's approval, she added.
Bank Mandiri's dividend payout is "quite large", Soemarno
said.
The minister said it will be difficult for all state-owned
banks to tap the capital market at the same time, so Bank
Mandiri is being prioritised.
The government owned 60.6 percent of Bank Mandiri as of
September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 12,595.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)