JAKARTA, April 24 PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

State-controlled Mandiri said net profit rose to 5.1 trillion rupiah ($395 million) for the three months ended March, from 4.9 trillion rupiah for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Indonesia's big, state-run banks like Mandiri are counting on government-led infrastructure projects to revive flagging loan growth as they reduce credit lines to the risky commodities sector and as local businesses delay expansion plans.

