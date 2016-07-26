BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, July 26 Indonesia's largest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent fall in first-half net profit.
State-controlled Mandiri posted a net profit of 7.08 trillion rupiah ($537.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from 9.92 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (bit.ly/2a1zQWS)
The bank did not immediately give a reason for the drop in net profit. ($1 = 13,165.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
