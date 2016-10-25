JAKARTA Oct 25 PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, made a net profit of 12 trillion rupiah ($922.9 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, its chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

That is nearly 18 percent lower than the 14.6 trillion rupiah profit it posted for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Mandiri will raise its provisions to 18-20 trillion rupiah ($1.4-$1.5 billion) for 2016 from 11 trillion rupiah a year earlier, as bad loans spread beyond the commodities sector, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told Reuters on Sunday. ($1 = 13,002.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)