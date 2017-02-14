AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, posted a sharp drop in net profit for 2016 due to an increase in provisions for bad loans, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
State-controlled Mandiri delivered a net profit of 13.8 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) for 2016, Mandiri CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters ahead of an earnings briefing.
That was lower than a net profit of 20.3 trillion rupiah a year ago. It was also below an average estimate of 15.7 trillion rupiah by 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,325.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
SINGAPORE, June 17 Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore's prime minister, said on Saturday his father had expressly instructed the drafting of a last will directing the demolition of the family's iconic home, the latest salvo in a public feud between the city-state's leader and his two younger siblings.