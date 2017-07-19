FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri first-half net profit rises 34 pct
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
July 19, 2017

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri first-half net profit rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's largest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported on Wednesday a 34 percent rise in first-half net profit, supported by an increase in fee-based income.

The state-controlled lender posted a net profit of 9.5 trillion rupiah ($713.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, higher than 7.1 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Mandiri, which was exposed to the downturn in the mining sector, has been stepping up restructuring and asset sales to tackle bad loans and sharply cut its provisions, its chief executive said earlier this year. ($1 = 13,317.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

