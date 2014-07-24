JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri reported a 16 percent rise in first-half net profit on stronger net interest income and fee-based income.

Indonesia's biggest bank by assets posted a net profit of 9.6 trillion rupiah ($830.1 million) for the six months ended June, versus 8.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 11,565.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)