BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JAKARTA Feb 11 Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri Tbk posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansury told Reuters on Wednesday.
Indonesia's biggest bank by assets reported a net profit of 19.87 trillion rupiah ($1.56 billion) for 2014, up from 18.20 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 12,715.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.