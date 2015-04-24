UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA, April 24 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, hopes that a planned rights issue could raise around 20 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion), its chief executive told reporters on Friday.
State-controlled Mandiri's rights issue should take place "latest by 2018", CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. The rights issue has to be approved by the government.
Big, state-run Indonesian banks such as Mandiri are counting on government-led infrastructure projects as they reduce credit lines to the commodities sector and as local businesses delay expansion plans.
Mandiri expects its loans to the construction sector to grow 23-25 percent in 2015, director Pahala Mansury told reporters.
The bank posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 5.1 trillion rupiah ($395 million) on Friday.
Total loans grew 13.3 percent to 532.8 trillion rupiah in the three months ended March 31.
($1 = 12,915.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jason Neely)
