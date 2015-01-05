UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
TAIPEI Jan 5 The life insurance unit of Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd said on Monday it would take a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT.
The deal will be worth about 3.52 trillion rupiah, Cathay Financial Holding said in a statement. The major shareholders of both companies have agreed to the deal.
Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd will complete the deal in two stages, first taking a 24.9 percent stake in the Indonesian lender and then taking the remaining 15.1 percent stake at a later stage, the statement said.
The deal is pending regulatory approvals in Taiwan and Indonesia.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.