JAKARTA Jan 5 Shares of PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk rose more than 10 percent on Monday after a unit of Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd said it will take a 40 percent stake in the Indonesian lender.

The deal will be worth about 3.52 trillion rupiah ($278.48 million), Cathay Financial Holding said in a statement. The major shareholders of both companies have agreed to the deal. ($1 = 12,640.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)