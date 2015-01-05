* Bank Mayapada shares jump as much as 10.8 pct

* Cathay Financial has spent about $918 mln in overseas deals

By Emily Chan and J.R. Wu

TAIPEI, Jan 5 A unit of Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT for $278 million, in the Taiwanese group's third overseas deal in the past six months.

The purchase of Bank Mayapada by Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd, Taiwan's biggest life insurer, is part of the Cathay Financial's push to expand out of an overcrowded home market.

It will give Cathay Financial a platform to build its insurance and wealth management business in Southeast Asia, Daniel C.Y. Teng, senior executive vice president for Cathay Financial, told reporters on Monday.

Rapid economic growth and underdeveloped banking and insurance markets in Indonesia have attracted foreign lenders, especially from Japan, to Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

But since Jakarta imposed a 40 percent single ownership cap in 2012, sentiment has turned more cautious. The Bank Mayapada deal is a rare bank M&A in Indonesia since the ownership limit was introduced.

Founded by the wealthy Tsai family, Cathay Financial is Taiwan's largest financial holding company by assets. Including Monday purchase, Cathay has now spent about $918 million on overseas acquisitions in the past six months.

Cathay is taking advantage of new rules in Taiwan that allow insurance capital to be used in acquisitions overseas, but not be counted towards an insurer's overall overseas investment quota.

Bank Mayapada shares jumped as much as 10.8 percent on Monday, while Cathay Financial shares were down 1.2 percent.

The deal has been agreed to by the major shareholders of both companies but needs approval by Taiwanese and Indonesian regulators, Cathay Financial said.

Credit Suisse is advising Cathay Financial, while Morgan Stanley is Bank Mayapada's advisor.

In November, Cathay Financial said it was acquiring U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp for $240 million just two months after it said it would buy a fifth of the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp for about $400 million.

($1 = 12,645.0000 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Denny Thomas and Ryan Woo)