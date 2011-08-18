WASHINGTON Aug 18 A senior U.S. lawmaker asked the Federal Reserve on Thursday to bring more public scrutiny to bear on the proposed purchase by Capital One Financial Corp(COF.N) of ING Groep NV's ING.AS ING Direct.

Representative Barney Frank, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, sent a letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke seeking a 60-day extension of the public comment period on the deal and public hearings on it.

"This proposed purchase would create the fifth largest bank in the United States. For this reason alone, care should be taken to thoroughly examine the impact," Frank wrote. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)