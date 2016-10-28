WARSAW Oct 28 Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 16-percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, as a bank tax and record-low interest rates ate into results.

The Portuguese BCP's Polish arm said on Friday its net profit stood at 139 million zlotys ($35 million) in the third quarter. Analysts had expected a net profit of 135 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9686 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)