DUBAI, April 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, has narrowed price guidance for a $500 million five-year bond, which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender tightened price guidance to the 260 basis points area over midswaps from the initial price thoughts set earlier in the day in the area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Order books stood at $1.2 billion, including interest from joint lead managers, and the books are subject at 11:30 GMT, the document showed.

