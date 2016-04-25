BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
DUBAI, April 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, has narrowed price guidance for a $500 million five-year bond, which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The lender tightened price guidance to the 260 basis points area over midswaps from the initial price thoughts set earlier in the day in the area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.
Order books stood at $1.2 billion, including interest from joint lead managers, and the books are subject at 11:30 GMT, the document showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.