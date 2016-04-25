DUBAI, April 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, has launched a $500 million, five-year bond issue which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender launched the bond at 260 basis points over midswaps, after tightening the pricing from initial guidance in the area of 275 bps over, the document showed.

The bank attracted orders of over $1.2 billion, including interest from joint lead managers, an earlier document showed.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)