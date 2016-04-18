* Aims to issue benchmark dollar bond - statement

* To meet fixed income investors this week (Adds document from arrangers, meeting locations)

DUBAI, April 18 Bank Muscat is planning a series of meetings with fixed-income investors starting on Wednesday ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, Oman's largest lender said in a bourse filing.

The transaction would be of benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million - though the actual size and tenor of the bond would depend on market conditions, the statement said.

The Omani lender, rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 negative by Moody's, has mandated itself as well as Bank ABC, Citi, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered as arrangers for the transaction, a separate document from lead arrangers showed.

Investor meetings for a potential bond will be held in the Middle East, Asia and Europe and an offering will be subject to market conditions, it added.

A source aware of the matter said two teams of bankers would hold meetings in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, and Hong Kong and London on Thursday. Further meetings could also take place on Friday in London if desired.

The sultanate of Oman directly and indirectly owns a 37 percent stake in the bank. (Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)