June 9 Bank Muscat, the sultanate's
largest lender, is considering a sale of its brokerage unit as
one of several "strategic options" for the business, the bank
said in a bourse filing on Monday.
The lender did not give a size or time frame for the
potential sale of the unit. In the meantime the division, one of
21 licensed brokerages in Oman, will continue its operations
with no impact on customers, the bank said.
Bank Muscat does not break out the financial performance of
the brokerage business in its annual reports. In addition to
serving foreign and domestic clients within Oman, the unit
provides brokerage services on some other regional bourses
through a network of partners, the bank's website says.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)