DUBAI, April 5 Bank Muscat has
received all regulatory approvals to open a representative
office in Iran, Oman's largest lender said in a bourse filing on
Tuesday.
"The bank is in the process of registering the
representative office and expects it to open later in 2016,"
Bank Muscat said. On Feb. 25, the bank said it planned to open
an office in Iran.
Bank Muscat appears to be one of the first foreign financial
firms to establish a presence in Iran since the international
sanctions, imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme,
were lifted in January.
Many international lenders continue to shun dealing with
Iranian clients for fear of falling foul of the many other
restrictions imposed by the United States that remain in force.
