DUBAI, April 14 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter
net profit on Thursday, according to a bourse statement, on the
back of rising income from loans, fees and commission.
The bank made a profit of 43.8 million rials ($113.8
million) in the three-month period ending Mar. 31, up from 43.3
million rials a year earlier.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit
of 45.24 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets
forecast a profit of 42.80 million rials over the same period.
Net interest income and non-interest income both jumped by
10.5 percent over the period, rising to 68.04 million rials and
40 million rials, respectively.
Loans and advances rose 6.9 percent year on year to stand at
6.92 billion rials on Mar. 31, while deposits increased 7
percent over the same timeframe to 6.97 billion rials.
Bank Muscat said Apr. 5 that it had received all regulatory
approvals to open a representative office in Iran, making it one
of the first foreign financial firms to establish a presence in
the country since the international sanctions, imposed over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, were lifted in January.
The lender is speaking to a small group of banks about
raising a three-year loan worth as much as $300 million, sources
told Reuters on Mar. 22.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David
French)