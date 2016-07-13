* Q2 net profit 46.7 mln rials vs. 46.5 mln rials yr-ago

* Investors welcome forecast-beating results

* Conditions still tough for Omani banks (Adds detail, context)

By Tom Arnold and David French

DUBAI, July 13 Oman's largest lender Bank Muscat posted a slight increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a rise in net interest income and increased recovery of bad debts, sending its shares up and lifting banking sector stocks.

The bank made a profit of 46.7 million rials ($121.3 million) in the three-month period ending June 30, up from 46.5 million rials a year earlier, and just ahead of the average estimates of four analysts polled by Reuters, who forecast a quarterly profit of 43.3 million rials.

Bank Muscat did not disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figures based on previous financial statements.

With smaller government reserves than many of its neighbours, Oman has been more vulnerable to the two-year slump in oil prices. Omani banks have suffered in the form of rising cost of funding as the government has been less able to provide liquidity due to reduced oil profits.

During the second quarter, Bank Muscat's expenses rose by 1.2 percent against the same period of last year. However net interest income, profits from lending, rose by 6.6 percent to 62.3 million rials.

This helped alleviate a 12.1 percent drop over the same period in non-interest income, including income from fees and commission, to 34.6 million rials, Reuters calculations showed.

In another reflection of the challenging economic environment, the bank's provisions edged up by 6.8 percent from the same period last year, although its recoveries of bad debts edged up 10.6 percent to curtail the impact.

Bank Muscat's encouraging results sent its shares up as much as 2 percent although they ended Wednesday trade 1.1 percent higher. Shares in other Omani banks performed strongly with Bank Dhofar and National Bank of Oman, number two and three by assets, rising 3.9 pct and 1.6 pct respectively. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Alexandra Hudson)