DUBAI, April 16 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, missed analysts' expectations despite posting on
Wednesday a 59.1 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit,
as it didn't repeat a one-off fraud provision that it was forced
to make last year.
The bank reported a quarterly profit of 39.76 million rials
($103.3 million) in the three months to March 31 compared to
24.99 million rials in the corresponding period of 2013, a
regulatory filing said.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a
first-quarter profit of 41.6 million rials.
Bank Muscat's profit in the same period last year was
hampered by a 15 million rial provision that it took after being
caught up in one of the biggest-ever cyber fraud cases.
It managed to recoup the lost cash through its insurers by
the end of last year, with the provision reversed in its
full-year numbers.
The fraud targeted prepaid travel cards, which allow users
to carry currencies abroad rather than using their debit or
credit cards in foreign countries, which can be expensive.
Bank Muscat's earnings in the first quarter of this year
were boosted by a 24 percent rise in non-interest income to
24.33 million rials. Net interest income gained 4.8 percent
year-on-year to 59.15 million rials.
Impairments climbed 37 percent to 10.21 million rials in the
first quarter of 2014, when compared to the same quarter last
year, according to Wednesday's statement.
Loans and advances rose 8.8 percent year-on-year to 5.97
billion rials at the end of March, while deposits increased 11.0
percent over the same time frame to 6.11 billion rials.
Bank Muscat added that it now owned 14.7 percent of the
combined Al Salam Bank-BMI Bank in Bahrain, which
completed its merger in the first quarter. The Omani bank had
been the largest shareholder in BMI Bank with 49 percent before
the tie-up between the Bahraini lenders.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)
