DUBAI, July 17 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 22.3 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates.

The bank made a quarterly profit of 46.6 million rials ($121 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 38.1 million rials in the corresponding period of 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a second-quarter profit of 38.9 million rials.

Net profit for the first half of 2014 was 86.4 million rials, up from 63.1 million rials in the opening half of last year, a filing to the sultanate's bourse said.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)