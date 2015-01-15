BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
DUBAI Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 26.6 percent decrease in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates.
The bank made a profit of 36.5 million rials ($94.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 49.7 million rials in the year-ago period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.
EFG Hermes had forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 39.20 million rials while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had expected 40.89 million rials..
Net profit in 2014 was 163.2 million rials, up 7.3 percent from the previous year.
Loans and advances rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to 6.75 billion rials at the end of December, while deposits increased 16.4 percent to 6.63 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.