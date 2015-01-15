DUBAI Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 26.6 percent decrease in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates.

The bank made a profit of 36.5 million rials ($94.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 49.7 million rials in the year-ago period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.

EFG Hermes had forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 39.20 million rials while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had expected 40.89 million rials..

Net profit in 2014 was 163.2 million rials, up 7.3 percent from the previous year.

Loans and advances rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to 6.75 billion rials at the end of December, while deposits increased 16.4 percent to 6.63 billion rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)