JAKARTA, Sept 22 Japanese finance company J
Trust Co Ltd offered to buy Indonesia's PT Bank Mutiara
Tbk for 4.5 trillion rupiah ($376.25 million), a
senior Indonesian official said on Monday.
J Trust's offer is around three times Bank Mutiara's book
value, Harry Azhar Azis, deputy chairman of Indonesia's
parliamentary commission overseeing banking and finance, told
Reuters by telephone.
Bank Mutiara, previously known as Bank Century, was bailed
out by the Indonesian government during the global financial
crisis in 2008 and has been run by the Indonesian Deposit
Insurance Corporation, or Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan (LPS).
J Trust said last week it was selected by LPS as the
successful bidder for Bank Mutiara, but did not disclose its
offer price.
(1 US dollar = 11,960.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)