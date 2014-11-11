JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia's financial regulator has approved Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd's proposed purchase of PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, two officials said on Tuesday.

Bank Mutiara, formerly Bank Century, was bailed out by the Indonesian government during the global financial crisis in 2008.

The Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation or Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan (LPS) started a public bidding process for its 99.996 percent interest in Bank Mutiara in April.

"We have received the result of the fit-and-proper test from OJK (Indonesia's Financial Services Authority), that J Trust has been approved by OJK to be the new owner of Bank Mutiara," Samsu Adi Nugroho, an LPS official, said in a text message.

LPS will hold a meeting soon for a transfer in the share ownership and complete the transaction, Nugroho said.

Nelson Tampubolon, executive head of banking supervision at the regulator, confirmed that it had sent its approval.

Nugroho and Tampubolon declined to disclose the transaction price, but an Indonesian lawmaker said in September that J Trust had offered to buy Bank Mutiara for 4.5 trillion rupiah ($368.85 million).

