July 16 Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in private placement of shares, proceeds to boost capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r3Hbty; bit.ly/1mgG8jT

