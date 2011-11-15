KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's central
bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said on Tuesday that
the country's rate of inflation has peaked and stabilised, but
may still pose a risk if the price or supply of inputs are
disrupted.
"There are always risks on the horizon for both because we
are such an open economy," Zeti said.
"And given this ongoing financial crisis if it were to
deteriorate beyond current circumstances then yes, it is going
to be a risk to our growth."
The central bank decided to keep its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 3.00 percent at its most recent policy meeting held
earlier this month, and said that it expected inflation to
remain stable for the rest of this year.
Zeti told reporters at an Islamic financial conference here
that the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
will issue its first papers within the next six months, with the
value of the initial issuance expected to be less than $2
billion.
Meanwhile, two banking groups have been given conditional
approvals for Islamic mega bank licenses, ie. Islamic banks with
total capital of at least $1 billion. She did not disclose the
identity of the banking groups.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Min Hun Fong)