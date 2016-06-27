DUBAI, June 27 The chief executive of Oman's Bank Nizwa, Jamil El Jaroudi, will leave on July 2 after four years in the role, the sharia-compliant lender said in a bourse filing on Monday.

No reason for his departure was given in the statement, which named Khalid al-Kayed as the acting CEO. Kayed is currently the bank's general manager, finance. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)