DUBAI May 18 Oman's Bank Nizwa has
withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance
, Nizwa said on Monday, after United received rival
offers and invited all suitors to enter a formal bidding
process.
In February, Nizwa approached United Finance with a merger
proposal, but other potential bidders subsequently expressed
interest. Last week, United invited National Bank of Oman
, Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to
participate in a bidding process.
Nizwa, which started operating in January 2013 and is one of
two full-fledged Islamic banks in Oman, said in February that it
saw the proposed merger as a way to speed up its growth. Its
statement on Monday did not explain its decision to drop the
idea.
